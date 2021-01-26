Adare Pharma Solutions Opens New Small-Scale Laboratory to Offer Faster and More Efficient Development Capabilities to Clients.

Pubblicità

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Adare Pharma Solutions, (“Adare”) a global technology-driven CDMO providing turnkey product development through commercial manufacturing expertise, is proud to announce the opening of a new small-scale development laboratory in Vandalia, Ohio.

Adare built the non-GMP laboratory to encompass two rooms that are physically separated from the FDA, GMP certified pilot and production areas. This new laboratory space brings customizable, flexible systems that will expedite formulation and process development services.

“The new small-scale laboratory is part of Adare’s dedication to provide customers more early stage development capacity and drive decreased timelines for new projects,” commented Giovanni Ortenzi, Adare’s Vice President, Pharmaceutical Development & Chief Technical Officer.

The new laboratory takes advantage of smaller development equipment mirroring Adare’s pilot and production capabilities to enable the production of smaller batches using less active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The additional space will allow Adare to efficiently provide customers with immediate-release, modified release, taste-masked, or other custom formulation solutions through its proprietary technologies. This will facilitate faster development timelines with reduced drug consumption.

Adare uses a number of proprietary technologies in its CDMO business to enable customers’ success, including Microcaps® for taste-masking via a solvent or aqueous-based coacervation process; Diffucaps® that incorporate release-controlling polymers or protective coatings onto drug-layered cores, granules, or crystals; MMTS™ Multi Mini Tablet System in which functional membranes are applied to 1.0-2.0 mm cylindrical tablets to control release rates; and Optimμm®, Stratμm®, and Unisun® microspheres and microcapsules, which allow unprecedented control in release rate and expanded liquid, injectable, and otic delivery forms; as well as microbiome thermal inactivation technology to deliver pharmabiotic microbiome needs.

Adare Pharma Solutions, formerly Adare Pharmaceuticals, is a leading specialty contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and a leading global provider of advanced pharmaceutical technologies, development, and manufacturing. Adare utilizes its differentiated pharmaceutical technology and microbiome scientific platforms to develop novel, improved medicines, and therapies for the global market. Through its specialty contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) business, Adare provides co-development and contract services to biopharmaceutical companies worldwide to develop and manufacture products marketed by such partner companies. Adare has developed and manufactured more than 40 products sold by partners in more than 100 countries globally including Lacteol™, Zoolac™, Viactiv™, and a number of branded and complex generic products. To learn more visit www.adarepharmasolutions.com





