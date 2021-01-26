Hublot Launches New Big Bang Tourbillon Automatic Orange Sapphire

Pubblicità

The art of fusion reaches a new level with a double endeavour at the limits of possibility

NYON, Switzerland, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Transparent, black, yellow, blue, red – Hublot has mastered the creation and machining of sapphires with exclusive shades for its watchcases. With the new Big Bang Tourbillon Automatic Orange Sapphire, the brand has once again achieved a world first by adding a completely new colour to its palette of through-tinted sapphires. This unprecedented technical and aesthetic feat is combined with an entirely new tourbillon movement not only equipped with self-winding (a rarity for a tourbillon), but also with a reinvented architecture with its micro-rotor visible on the dial side and three sapphire bridges. A new fusion of daring and transparency, in a limited edition of 50 pieces.





In line with its winning spirit, Hublot has produced a new exceptional innovation by unveiling the world’s very first case in orange sapphire. Our manufacture has also reaffirmed its watchmaking expertise by unveiling a new automatic tourbillon calibre, entirely designed and manufactured in-house, and on which the spectacular visible dial side architecture underscores the innovative design of the watch. The “Art of Fusion” in all its glory according to Hublot.Ricardo GuadalupeHUBLOT CEO

Orange sapphire, a world first

If there’s one area where Hublot’s own “Art of Fusion” is expressed in all its boldness and radiance, it’s definitely that of cutting-edge materials, particularly manufactured sapphire. Over the years, the brand (which has its own Metallurgy & Materials laboratory) has already released numerous very illustrious watches where the sapphire cases and dials, available in novel colours, act as transparent settings for sophisticated mechanics – such as the Big Bang Unico Sapphire (transparent), All Black Sapphire, Big Bang Unico Red Sapphire and Blue Sapphire, and the recent Spirit of Big Bang Yellow Sapphire. Today, Hublot continues to innovate with this extraordinary material by reinterpreting the Big Bang Sapphire Tourbillon in an entirely new orange shade – a world first for a through-tinted sapphire – achieved thanks to the incorporation of titanium and chromium in a skilful manufacturing process. This surprising and dynamic colour is a breath of fresh air for haute horlogerie, and is in perfect harmony with Hublot’s culture of excellence. The fascination of the translucent bezel and case in finely polished orange sapphire is enhanced by the technical tone of the six H-shape titanium screws that characterise the iconic Big Bang design.

An entirely new self-winding tourbillon calibre

A revolutionary case with an innovative movement. Hublot illustrates its unrivalled watchmaking expertise – and its mastery of the tourbillon, which has been constantly developed since 2007 – by accommodating an entirely new tourbillon movement at the heart of the orange sapphire, completely designed and produced by the brand. Unlike traditional tourbillon movements, equipped with manual winding, this exceptional calibre makes a name for itself thanks to its self-winding system ensuring a minimum power reserve of three days (72 hours) – a very noticeable improvement for the wearer. It is equipped with ceramic ball bearings and the latest Hublot technical advances in its winding system. The manufacture has also reasserted its uniqueness by reconstructing the movement in its entirety in order to make the micro-rotor visible from the dial side. This innovative layout not only represents an additional technical challenge for the designers, but also breathes new life in aesthetic terms, by strengthening the spectacular appearance of the dial and its very contemporary design. The perpetual movements of the micro-rotor set at 12 o’clock echo the rotation of the tourbillon, its regulating organ, positioned in perfect symmetry at 6 o’clock. The grey 22-carat gold micro-rotor is set off by exquisite decoration (bevelling, sunray-brushing and sand-blasting), as well as by signature Hublot openwork in the precious metal.

Hublot has also continued in its quest for transparency by using more sapphire in the movement itself. The manufacture calibre on the Big Bang Tourbillon Automatic Orange Sapphire is equipped for the first time with three sapphire bridges – a barrel bridge, an automatic bridge and a tourbillon barrette. The lightweight effect of the skeleton work is accentuated by heavily open-worked and sandblasted platinum. The tourbillon cage at six o’clock, revolving on its axis every minute to compensate for the pull of the earth on the movement’s direction, is distinctive for its pure geometry affording a glimpse into the mechanical heart of the model. The legibility of the open dial is enhanced by hands and indices with a luminescent coating. The transparent orange rubber strap with a lined relief – with a patented express One Click interchangeability system and titanium deployant buckle – completes the cutting-edge look of this limited edition release of 50 pieces.













