I russi “monitorano” la fregata italiana entrata nelle acque del Mar Nero

Mission starts: warmup is concluded, now the new FlagShip ITS FASAN is ready for SNMG2, under Rear Admiral Stefano Russo command. Our Standing NATO Maritime Group is proceeding through Ionian Sea. Fair winds and following seas!#WeAreNATO pic.twitter.com/5W3TakJdvN

— Commander SNMG2 (@COM_SNMG2) June 27, 2021