JTI certified as one of only 16 Global Top Employers

25 gennaio 2021

– Recognized for progress in Wellbeing and Diversity & Inclusion

GENEVA, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — JTI has been recognized as one of only 16 Global Top Employers for the seventh consecutive year, after Top Employer Institute certified the Company in every region it operates[1]. This latest certification once again acknowledges JTI’s excellent working conditions, as well as the progress it has made to improve wellbeing, and diversity and inclusion, such as with the launch of its leading global Family Leave Policy.

Diversity and inclusion: key to global recognition

“The Top Employer certification is not an end-in-itself. For us, it is confirmation that we have always been on the right track by making our workplace a safe and flexible environment for all our employees, whether they are farmers, scientists, office or factory workers.

“This seventh consecutive certification also sends a strong message to our future employees: we constantly give our people the opportunity to develop their career under the best conditions in order to perform to their highest abilities while being themselves,” said Steve Dyer, JTI’s Vice President, Global Talent Management.

Since January 1, 2021, JTI employees across the world, regardless of gender, sexual orientation or the way they become parents, benefit from 20 weeks fully paid leave when welcoming a child.

The Company’s headquarter has been Equal Pay certified for 3 years in a row by the EQUAL-SALARY Foundation for providing fairness and equal opportunity to women and men.

In 2020, JTI PRIDE, an Employee Resource Group, was also recognized for its contribution to furthering LGBT+ Inclusion by the Global Diversity List.

JTI was also awarded the “Swiss LGBTI Label”; a certification that honored the Company’s fully inclusive equal employment opportunity plan.

Commenting on what it means to work for a Global Top Employer are JTI’s employees:

“To me, JTI sincerely cares about its employees. The Company believes in us and promotes the values of equality, fairness, and diversity. As a Top Employer, I expect JTI to continue being transparent, listening to its employees and providing fair career opportunities. I am proud of working here and being part of something big,” said Bridget Ngoma, Agronomy Supervisor, and local winner of the Corporate Inspire Awards, JTI Zambia.

A plan to maintain excellence in 2021

JTI will focus more than ever on:

Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognizing excellence in People Practices. The organization helps accelerate these practices to enrich the world of work. Through the Top Employers Institute Certification Program, participating companies can be validated, certified and recognized as an employer of choice. Established 30 years ago, Top Employers Institute has certified 1,691 organizations in 120 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 7 million employees globally.

JTI is a leading international tobacco and vaping company with operations in more than 130 countries. It is the global owner of both Winston, the number two cigarette brand in the world, and Camel, outside the USA and has the largest share in sales for both brands. Other global brands include Mevius and LD. JTI is also a major player in the international vaping market with its brand, Logic and tobacco vapor brand, Ploom. Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, JTI employs over 44,000 people and was awarded Global Top Employer for the seventh consecutive year. JTI is a member of the Japan Tobacco Group of Companies. For more information, visit www.jti.com.

[1] JTI was certified in 64 countries in the following regions: Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and North America.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1084015/JTI__Logo.jpg





