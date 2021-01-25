VDAS launches VinFast global showroom design competition, total prize valued over USD 60,000

Pubblicità

25 gennaio 2021

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — On January 25th 2021, Vietnam Design Association – Ho Chi Minh City (VDAS) officially announced the “VinFast Global Showroom Design Competition 2021” (VFDC 2021) to find the most outstanding design idea that will be deployed for VinFast smart vehicle brand’s showrooms globally. VFDC 2021 offers designers the opportunity to showcase their talents to the prestigious jury board from leading international architectural organizations and win prizes valuing a total of more than USD 60,000.

With the pioneering mission to connect the community of enthusiastic and talented designers and promote the general development of the architecture and design industry, VDAS has organized VFDC 2021 with deep inspiration from VinFast – Vietnam’s only car brand that has globally inspired millions of people through its image of a modern, dynamic, creative, intellectual, and smart Vietnam.

VinFast, a subsidiary of Vingroup – one of Asia’s leading groups, is currently the leading car brand in all domestic market segments with key models including VinFast Lux SA2.0, VinFast Lux A2.0, and VinFast Fadil. In addition, VinFast has successfully researched and developed the first 3 level 3-4 Autonomous Smart EV models with 30 outstanding smart features, affirming its vision to be the global smart electric mobility company. This milestone has attracted great attention from global media.

VFDC 2021 organized by VDAS seeks and selects outstanding showroom design ideas that can represent VinFast’s vision and core values, as well as the cultural values and identities of the target markets. This event marks a great milestone for VinFast regarding the company’s global strategy in the US, Europe, Australia, and Asia Pacific markets.

Undertaking a design competition on a global scale with VinFast’s auspices, VDAS was immediately supported by leading prestigious Interior Design and Architectural organizations such as Asia Pacific Design Center (APDC) and Competitions Archi. In addition to this active support, VFDC 2021 has also received reputable media partners such as ArchDaily, Young Architects Competitions, and PR Newswire.

VFDC 2021 also brings together a distinguished jury board including renowned professors, designer experts from the prestigious architect and design associations globally, and high-level leaders of VinFast.

Work Submission schedule will be from now to 25/2/2021. The works should complete 3D design in 3 main work items:

The most unique, impressive design ideas will be projected at Times Square, New York (USA) in April 2021. Also, the prize structure includes:

The winners will also receive certificates from the competition organizers and have the opportunity to cooperate with VinFast in the future.

VFDC 2021 is definitely one of the most attractive architectural competitions in terms of scale, prestige level, and prize value for designers. With its inspiring journey, VinFast has showcased the company’s global vision yet honoring the diversity of backgrounds and styles of designers from all over the world.

For more information, please visit: vinfastcompetition.com

About VDAS

Vietnam Design Association – Ho Chi Minh City (VDAS) is one of Vietnam’s leading organizations in creative design and architecture.

For further information, please contact:

VinFast Competition Communication [email protected]

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1424652/KV_horizontal.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1424653/JuryBoard.jpg





